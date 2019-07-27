Chino Hills resident Mike Orduno said he is exhausted and just about ready to give up on bringing pickleball to the community after advocating for the sport for two years.
The fast-growing game combines badminton, tennis, and ping pong and is played with paddles and a lightweight ball over a net.
Mr. Orduno said he is grateful for the city’s decision to add two more temporary pickleball courts on the roller hockey rink at Grand Avenue Park but wishes the city would provide a permanent court.
The Chino Hills Parks and Recreation Commission on July 18 heard a presentation from community services director Jonathan Marshall about pickleball and agreed to add the two additional courts and purchase nets, paddles, and balls.
Surface not good
“We’re playing pickleball on an abandoned hockey rink with a slick surface using nets that are temporary,” Mr. Orduno said. “None of the nets are the right height, one is taped together, and the taped lines are crooked.”
The surface of any court makes a huge difference, he said.
“Visit the hockey rink then walk on the tennis courts,” Mr. Orduno said. “Wow, what a difference.”
Mr. Marshall produced a staff report stating that approximately 30 to 40 percent of those playing pickleball at Grand Avenue Park are non-Chino Hills residents.
The average number of players each week has increased from 15 to 25 participants in 2017 to as many as 75 today, according to his report.
Mr. Orduno said one question that has been raised from the beginning is “how many Chino Hills residents play pickleball?”
He said random interviews he has conducted of tennis, soccer, baseball, and basketball players at parks in Chino Hills reveal that many of them are from surrounding cities.
For taxpayers
Mr. Marshall said when the City of Chino Hills builds any facility, the intent is for use by the taxpaying citizens of the city.
“Yes, non-residents register for our programs and frequent our facilities as they do in any community, but the initial reason to build a facility of any kind is for the benefit of Chino Hills residents,” he said.
To help build the pickleball community, staff has encouraged pickleball supporters to offer a class that would be advertised in the recreation brochure, but nobody has stepped forward, Mr. Marshall said.
The sport was also offered at Vellano Park, but play is not occurring there, he said.
Mr. Orduno said he believes in the saying “build it and they will come.” For this reason, he will submit a proposal in which he would lease the roller hockey rink from the city and construct five permanent pickleball courts using private money.
He said it is legal for a municipality to make such an agreement in which he would obtain insurance for liability and indemnify the city.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.