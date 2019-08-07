Chino Valley Fire Foundation will host a fundraiser from 1 to 9 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 15 to raise money for its "Heart Safe, Bleed Safe Community" to purchase automated external defibrillators (AEDs) and trauma kits for the community.
The fundraiser will take place at Super Chili Burger, 6090 Riverside Drive, at Magnolia Avenue in Chino.
A portion of the sales will be donated to the foundation, which has placed several AEDs and trauma kits throughout the community in the past year from donations received from community members.
"Increasing the chances of surviving sudden cardiac arrest or bleeding from traumatic injuries is the concept behind the Chino Valley Fire District’s Heart Safe-Bleed Safe Community, providing free training and equipment to help patients in need," said Chino Valley Fire District firefighter-paramedic Ryan Pourhassanian and leader of the Heart Safe-Bleed Safe program. "We realized our community members are probably our greatest asset because although firefighters want to be there logistically and physically the moment something happens, often times that is not the reality.”
AEDs and trauma kits purchased by the foundation will be donated to Chino Valley businesses, organizations, service clubs, churches and schools, Mr. Pourhassanian.
Every school in the Chino Valley Unified School District has a trauma kit, which includes trauma shears, protective gloves, a tourniquet, a children’s-sized tourniquet, pressure dressing, emergency blanket and compressed gauze. The kits, at a cost of $75 each, are designed to help four or five victims.
Information: facebook.com/cvifd.
