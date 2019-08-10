Due to construction at the back of Ayala High in Chino Hills, students will be dropped-off and picked-up only in front of the tennis court area at the front of the school, according to the district website, chino.k12.ca.us.
Ayala High is located on Peyton Drive, between Grand and Eucalyptus avenues.
Cars will need to enter the campus on Bulldog Boulevard and traffic will only flow in one direction.
All lanes of traffic will exit onto Peyton Drive at the marquee driveway and turn right.
The remaining driveways will be utilized for bus and staff traffic only.
Bike riders must obey bike and city laws and pedestrians must use city sidewalks and crosswalks at all times.
Parents must follow all traffic laws and be mindful of students’ safety at all times.
Chino Hills Police Department will be doing bike and pedestrian enforcement to protect students and parents.
The district recommends using alternate sites off campus for drop-off and pick-up and to allow sufficient time to navigate through these procedures.
Chino Hills Community Center, 14250 Peyton Drive, can be used as a drop-off and pick-up area, according to a press release from the City of Chino Hills.
City staff will provide direction to motorists during the first few weeks of school.
Motorists must enter the community center parking lot at Bulldog Boulevard then turn left to the southern parking lot before dropping off students.
Motorists must exit south on Peyton Drive, no exceptions.
The release states that student drop-off is not allowed anywhere on Peyton Drive.
