Volunteers are being sought for the Senior Nutrition Program being offered weekdays by the Family Service Association at the Chino Senior Center.
Volunteers 18 and older are needed to assist on a regular basis, one or more days per week, for about three hours each day. Food preparation begins in the morning and food is served at 11:30 a.m. at the Chino Senior Center, 13170 Central Ave., Chino.
The Senior Nutrition Program provides meals for seniors ages 60 and older, regardless of income.
Family Service Association is one of the largest nonprofits in San Bernardino and Riverside counties, serving more than 2,500 meals daily to seniors throughout the two-county area.
Other senior nutrition locations where volunteers may assist are at Ontario, Rancho Cucamonga, Upland and Fontana senior centers.
Information: Teresa Gamboa at 287-7946 or Kathy Knox at (951) 275-5055 (press 2 or extension 1255).
