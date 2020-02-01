A video posted on social media Monday by a student referencing Chino Hills High was mistakenly thought to be a threat on the school, but instead was an advertisement for a church-based suicide awareness meeting, according to the Chino Hills Police Department.
“It does not appear to be a credible threat,” according to a department news release Tuesday afternoon. “The investigation is ongoing.”
Chino Hills police became aware of the video that depicted Chino Hills High, located at 16150 Pomona Rincon Road, then goes to an emergency broadcast screen with text reading “Emergency Action Notification Issued for Chino Hills High School.”
It followed with additional text for a meeting at 4 p.m. Jan. 30 for “further instructions,” authorities said.
“There was no direct threat made in the video,” police said in the news release.
Detectives interviewed the student who posted the video and said the video was made for his church-based suicide awareness meeting. The name of the student and the name of his church were not released by Chino Hills Police.
