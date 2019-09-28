County Supervisor Chairman Curt Hagman is accepting applications from residents throughout the Fourth District to fill vacancies on the Senior Affairs Commission and the Workforce Development Board.
The Fourth District includes the cities of Chino, Chino Hills, Montclair, Ontario and Upland south of Foothill Boulevard, as well as the surrounding unincorporated areas to those cities.
Qualifications to serve on any of the county boards and commissions are available at http://www.sbcounty.gov/COB/Main/OtherServices- bcc-BoardRoster.aspx.
Applications are available at http://www.sbcounty.gov/COB/Main/NewBCCApp.aspx.
Deadline for completed applications is Tuesday, Oct. 1.
