Free tax assistance and electronic filing of taxes will be offered 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 8 and 11:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, March 9 at the Montclair Library, 9955 Fremont St., Montclair.
The San Bernardino County Transitional Assistance Department has partnered with the Internal Revenue Service to provide the service to eligible taxpayers who earned less than $56,000 in 2019.
The program aims to increase families’ access to credits such as the Earned Income Tax Credit and Child Tax Credit.
Appointments: 347-1255 or (760) 552-6176.
More information: wp.sbcounty.gov/tad/resourc es.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.