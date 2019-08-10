A new public charter school, Sycamore Academy of Science and Cultural Arts Chino Valley Charter School, will open its doors in Chino Hills for the first time Wednesday, Aug. 14.
The maximum number of students attending the transitional kindergarten through fifth grade campus this year will be 279 with 25 additional students enrolled in home study.
Allegiance STEAM Academy Thrive Charter School, opens for the second year in Chino Monday, Aug. 12 with 660 students enrolled in its transitional kindergarten through eighth grade school. This year, the school added a transitional kindergarten, a second kindergarten, two more first grades and one more third grade class.
There is no cost to families attending public charter schools which are taxpayer funded and operate independently from the school district.
St. Margaret Mary Catholic School in Chino will open for classes Monday, Aug. 26.
Heights Christian Schools’ Chino Hills campus will open Tuesday, Aug. 27 for its kindergarten through sixth grade students.
Ontario Christian schools, which has many students from the Chino Valley, will open for grades one through eight Tuesday, Aug. 13, kindergarten classes Wednesday, Aug. 14 and high school students Thursday, Aug. 15.
