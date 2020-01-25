Southern California Edison was expected to join the Pomona Valley Audubon Society on Friday, Jan. 24 to build artificial burrows in a burrowing owl preserve in the College Park area of south Chino.
The event was scheduled around mid-day Friday, after the Champion went to press.
Edison was to provide a backhoe and backhoe operator to dig the trenches needed for the artificial burrows. The utility company also planned to provide some staff members as volunteers.
The 9-inch-tall burrowing owls, unlike other owls, nest in burrows in the ground.
Burrowing owls have been spotted in Ayala Park, along Edison Avenue; and in a field just west of Chaffey College’s Chino Campus on College Park Avenue.
“Because of the widespread development in Southern California, their numbers have dwindled to point that the state of California has declared them a species of concern,” said Edison spokeswoman Mary Ann Milbourn. “Our hope is the eight new artificial burrows being built will encourage new owls to move in.”
“Species of concern” is an informal term that refers to those species which the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service believes might need concentrated conservation actions. Such conservation actions vary depending on the health of the populations and degree and types of threats.
At one extreme, there may only need to be periodic monitoring of populations and threats to the species and its habitat, according to the agency’s website. At the other extreme, a species may need to be listed as a federal threatened or endangered species. Species of concern receive no legal protection and the use of the term does not necessarily mean that the species will eventually be proposed for listing as a threatened or endangered species, according to the website.
