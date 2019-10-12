Ayala High will host its 13th annual Music in Motion field tournament with 28 high school bands noon to 10 p.m. today (Oct. 12) at the Ayala High stadium, 14255 Peyton Drive, Chino Hills.
Small bands will be first on the schedule. Performances by larger bands will take place in the evening. At 9:30 p.m., the program will conclude with awards for field show artistry and music.
Expected performance times for the local high schools are 1:25 p.m. for Don Lugo High; 8:45 p.m. for Chino Hills High; and 9 p.m. for Ayala High.
Tickets cost $12 for adults, $7 for seniors 65 and older and active military personnel in uniform or with valid military ID. Tickets for children ages 5 to 12 years old are also $7. Ages 4 and under will be admitted free.
Food and drinks will be available for purchase.
Music in Motion is one of the largest high school band competitions on the Western Band Association schedule. More than 5,000 people are expected to attend today’s event, which is a fundraiser for the Ayala High band program.
