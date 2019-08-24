The Chino Valley D.E.S. Club, a group representing the local Portuguese community, will continue its Festa Do Divino Espirito Santo (Feast of the Holy Spirit) through Monday Aug. 26 in Chino.
The weeklong public event began on Aug. 20 and included a running with the bulls on Friday, Aug. 23.
The celebration honors Queen Isabel of Portugal who prayed to the Holy Spirit to deliver her people from famine in the 14th century. Soon afterwards, ships laden with food arrived in Lisbon. She was canonized in 1625.
Below is a schedule of events for the remainder of the celebration:
Today (Aug. 24)
7 p.m. – Rosary recited at the Chino D.E.S. Hall, 5216 Riverside Drive (corner of Seventh Street), followed by presentation of the queens and entertainment.
Sunday, Aug. 25
9 a.m. – Chino, Artesia and San Diego philharmonic bands introduced at the Chino D.E.S. Hall.
9:30 a.m. – Line-up for the parade begins in front of the hall including Southern California and Central California D.E.S. queens and their courts in elaborate gowns and capes, philharmonic bands and D.E.S. members carrying religious symbols.
10 a.m. – Parade kick-off, proceeding north on Seventh Street, west on Washington Avenue and north on Telephone Avenue to the back entrance of St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church in Chino.
11 a.m. – Mass celebrated at the church, 12686 Central Ave., Chino.
Following the Mass – the entourage will parade back along the same route to the D.E.S. Hall for a traditional meal of sopas, a beef pot roast dish that is flavored with a variety of spices.
3 p.m. – The philharmonic bands will perform at the Chino D.E.S. Hall.
6 p.m. – Grand March of queens and their courts
8 p.m. – Entertainment by “Lusitanos.”
Monday, Aug. 26
5 p.m. – A traditional meat and beans “Feijao y Carne” dinner begins at Chino D.E.S. Hall.
7 p.m. – Entertainment by DJ Gianni at the hall.
