Sellers of online goods in Chino can now meet up with their buyers in a newly-designated spot in the parking lot of the Chino Police Department to help ensure a safe transaction.
“These spots are brightly lit and have video cameras. They are great places to meet up with online sellers to inspect items and complete sales,” police said in a statement Aug. 23 on its Facebook page.
Chino Police partnered with the popular selling app OfferUp in creating “Community MeetUp Spots,” police said.
The MeetUp Spots can be found in the parking lot at 5450 Guardian Way by looking for the MeetUp signs. “Make your next internet purchase exchange safer by coordinating them at the Chino Police Department,” the statement read.
A similar meeting spot is already in place at the Chino Hills Police Department, 14077 City Center Drive in the Chino Hills Government Center.
For more information on MeetUp Spots and other locations, visit the following link: https://safetradespots.com.
