The colors and sounds of the holidays will fill the area near Chino City Hall next weekend as the annual Chino Youth Christmas Parade and Fair returns, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14.
The parade, featuring floats, bands, local youth group members in holiday costumes, classic cars, equine units, dignitaries and Santa, begins at 9 a.m. at the intersection of Riverside Drive and Monte Vista Avenue, travels east to Central Avenue and south to the city hall lawn (corner of D Street).
Parade announcers will be stationed at Sixth Street and Riverside Drive and at D Street and Central Avenue.
John Cardenas, a longtime American Youth Soccer Organization leader and Chino’s 2019 Sports Legend Award winner, is the parade grand marshal.
A craft/vendor fair and free carnival rides will be offered 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the city hall area.
Entertainment will be presented 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the city hall stage.
A Santa’s Village will be offered 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Chino Youth Museum, corner of D and Sixth streets. There will be photos with Santa, crafts, games, cookie decorating and other activities. Admission is free. There is a small fee for activities.
Street closures
Street closures for the event and their beginning times are:
7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 13 – D Street, between Sixth Street and Central Avenue; Seventh Street between Pioneer and D streets.
6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14 (staging area) – Riverside Drive, between Ramona and Monte Vista avenues; Wright Avenue, between Gettysburg Avenue and Oceanside Drive; a small section of Gettysburg Avenue just east of Wright Avenue; Oceanside Drive, between Wright and Yorba avenues; F Street, between Fifth Street and Central Avenue; G Street, between Fifth Street and Central Avenue; Sixth Street, between B Street and Riverside Drive; C Street, between Seventh Street and Central Avenue; Seventh Street, between C and D streets.
6 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 14 (buses only) – Chino Avenue, between Fifth and Sixth streets; Sixth Street, between Chino Avenue just south of D Street.
8 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 14 (parade route) – Riverside Drive, between Monte Vista and Central avenues; Central Avenue, between Riverside Drive and G Street.
Most roadways are expected to re-open by noon.
