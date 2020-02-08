The City of Chino Hills has invested $1.5 million in road improvements on two projects happening simultaneously on Soquel Canyon Parkway.
Improvements on Soquel Canyon Parkway between Pipeline Avenue and Pomona Rincon Road continue as the roadway is being striped between 7 a.m. and 4 p.m.
One lane is staying open at all times.
The cost for this capital improvement project is $1,183,000. The second phase will improve the roadway between Pomona Rincon Road and Fairfield Ranch Road and will occur at a later date.
Total cost of the Soquel Canyon Road rehabilitation project will be $2.5 million.
This project was scheduled to occur earlier but was delayed because of the utility connections and frontage improvements during the construction of the housing and retail projects on Pomona Rincon Road and Soquel Canyon Parkway.
Offramp
The City of Chino Hills is contributing $340,000 toward the $1.3 million Caltrans project on the southbound off-ramp at Soquel Canyon Parkway at the 71 Freeway.
The city had been advocating Caltrans to widen the offramp and add a dedicated right-turn lane.
Work will continue through the end of March.
