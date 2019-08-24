Nearly $1.2 million in new vehicle purchases were approved by the Chino City Council at its July 16 meeting.
The majority of the 29 vehicles – 15 – will go to the Police Department. Nine will be used in the Public Works department. Three are slated for Development Services and two for Community Services.
Most of the vehicles are replacements for vehicles that have mechanical issues or are depreciating in value, according to Public Works Director Amer Jakher in a report to the council.
Using the city’s local business preference ordinance, a local business could reduce its original bid by as much as 5 percent of the original bid amount in order to win the bid.
The vehicles, use, cause for replacement, cost and the dealership from which they were purchased are:
Police
Three 2019 BMW R1250 RT-P motorcycles (mechanical/depreciation), $83,227, Seavco in Orange
One 2019 Ford Transit Cargo Van (crisis negotiation), $40,144, Warren Anderson Ford in Riverside
One 2019 Chevrolet Traverse (mechanical/depreciation), $28,030, M.K. Smith Chevrolet in Chino
Six 2020 Ford Interceptor utility vehicles (mechanical/depreciation and one of those is a replacement for a police vehicle that was damaged in a traffic accident), $271,233, National Auto Fleet Group in Watsonville
Four 2020 Chevrolet Tahoe Police Package vehicles, $146,689, Courtesy Chevrolet Center in San Diego
Public Works
Three 2019 Ford ¾ Ton Regular Cab trucks with affixed directional arrow boards (mechanical/depreciation), $101,064, Warren Anderson Ford in Riverside
One 2019 Case 580 Super N Backhoe Front Loader tractor (mechanical/depreciation), $106,647, Sonsray Machinery in Fontana
Two 2019 Chevrolet ½ Ton Crew Cab Short Bed trucks (mechanical/depreciation), $62,673, UAG Cerritos 1 LLC (Penske Chevrolet) in Cerritos
One 2019 Chevrolet Colorado Extended Cab Service Body truck (mechanical/depreciation), $44,499, M.K. Smith Chevrolet in Chino
One 2019 Kubota Compact Excavator (an addition, to be used in areas where a full-size tractor will not fit or is impractical for the work location, such as a sidewalk or alley), $40,800, Diamond A Equipment in Long Beach
One 3019 Chevrolet ¾ Ton Extended Cab Long Bed truck (mechanical/depreciation), $32,044, M.K. Smith Chevrolet in Chino
Development Services
Three 2019 Chevrolet Colorado Extended Cab Long Bed trucks (mechanical/depreciation), $81,348, M.K. Smith Chevrolet in Chino
Community Services
One 2019 Ford E-450 StarCraft Allstar 27 ADA (Americans with Disabilities Act) shuttle bus (mechanical/depreciation), $74,763, Nations Bus Corporation in Norwalk
One 2019 Chevrolet ¾ Ton Extended Cab Service Body truck (an addition, assigned to the Community Services Department/Building Maintenance), $46,980, M.K. Smith Chevrolet in Chino.
