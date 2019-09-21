Chino police arrested a 30-year-old Moreno Valley man Sept. 13, two days after he was suspected of robbing a Sprint store in Chino of several cell phones and escaping officers during a short pursuit into Corona.
John Matthew Harris was booked on $100,000 bail into the West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga on suspicion of robbery, false imprisonment and a parole violation.
He was arrested at 3:57 p.m. at the Riverside County Parole office in Riverside after he was contacted by Chino police detectives, said Sgt. Nancy Franklin.
Officers went to the Sprint store at 3817 Grand Ave. at 8:06 p.m. Sept. 11 on a report of grand theft, learning a man walked into the store and locked the door behind him, Sgt. Franklin said.
“He placed a bandana over his face and put his hand in his pocket to simulate a weapon,” she added. “Mr. Harris ordered the employees into the back room of the store and ordered an employee to open the safe.”
Employees complied with the man’s request because they believed he was armed, the sergeant said.
After taking several cell phones from the store’s safe, he ran out of the back door and into a Chrysler 300. No injuries were reported.
Officers spotted the Chrysler 300 entering the southbound 71 Freeway, but after reaching the eastbound 91 Freeway in Corona, officers lost sight of the car and the man escaped. “Officers were able to recover a duffle bag containing other cell phones taken during the Sprint store robbery,” Sgt. Franklin said.
Detectives were able to identify the man as Mr. Harris, who was on active parole for robbery, resulting in the arrest at his parole officer’s office.
Anyone with information can call Chino Police Department at 628-1234.
