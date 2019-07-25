No Chino Valley Fire District firefighters were injured when a car struck the right rear portion of their engine this morning on East End Avenue at Leticia Way in Chino.
One woman inside the car was taken to Chino Valley Medical Center with minor injuries, said Deputy Chief Tyler Johnson.
Firefighters and Chino police officers were called at 7:48 a.m. on a report of a car that had struck a tree.
When officers approached the vehicle, it suddenly backed up and struck the fire engine, causing minor damage, Chief Johnson said.
The damaged fire engine is housed at Station 1 at 5078 Schaefer Ave., Chino.
No arrests have been made at this time.
The cause of the crash is under investigation by the Chino Police Department.
