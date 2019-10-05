Chino Police jailed a robbery suspect Sunday night accused of brandishing a revolver at two people. They are also looking for two teenage boys accused in a separate robbery two days earlier.
Officers were called at 10:16 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 29 on an armed robbery report near Riverside Drive and Monte Vista Avenue. Two victims reported they were waiting on the corner when a man armed with a black revolver walked up to them, said Chino Police Lt. Ryan Croley.
“One of the victims threw his property on the ground and fled,” he said.
Minutes later, the suspect was seen in the 13000 block of Monte Vista Avenue. He ran from officers and was caught and arrested at 10:27 p.m. in the 13000 block of Cardiff Place, Lt. Croley said.
Devante Randall, 27, of Chino, was booked into the West Valley Detention Center on suspicion of robbery, resisting or delaying an officer and an outstanding warrant.
He is being held on $20,000 bail, according to jail records.
Lt. Croley said officers searched the area, finding a wallet, cell phone and the suspect’s shirt. The lieutenant said an investigation is underway to confirm that the wallet and cell phone belonged to the victim.
Two days earlier, on Sept. 27, two teenage brothers walked into the Chino Police Department lobby at 5450 Guardian Way at 5:14 p.m. to report they were victims of a robbery two hours earlier, Lt. Croley said.
“They were walking home when they were approached by two suspects near Riverside Drive and Third Street,” the lieutenant said. “One suspect demanded the necklace one of the victims was wearing. When the victim refused to give it to him, the suspect ripped the necklace from his neck.”
One suspect is black and one suspect is Hispanic, Lt. Croley said. Both suspects are 16 to 17 years old.
The victims said prior to the robbery they saw the Hispanic suspect driving an older-model sedan carrying four people.
The victims feared for their safety and ran from the scene, Lt. Croley said. Officers were not able to gather any evidence because the crime had occurred several hours earlier, he said.
No arrests have been made.
“Further investigation will need to be conducted to identify the suspects and recover the stolen property,” Lt. Croley said.
Anyone with information can call the Chino Police Department at 628-1234.
