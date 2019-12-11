Two brothers from Los Angeles, ages 20 and 16, were arrested Tuesday afternoon on suspicion of stealing $6,000 worth of high-end perfume bottles from the Ulta Store in Chino before running away.
A third person is also suspected to have taken part in the theft but has not been caught.
They are also suspected of committing a $4,000 theft at the same store in January, Sgt. Dustin Tomicic said Wednesday.
Nicholas Ray Terry was booked on $25,000 bail at the West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga on suspicion of burglary.
The teen, who was not identified because of his age, was taken to San Bernardino County’s Central Juvenile Detention Center on suspicion of grand theft.
“The Chino Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Bureau was able to use investigative leads to identify the suspects,” Sgt. Tomicic said. “Detectives linked two of the same suspects to a similar grand theft from the Chino Ulta Beauty in January of this year.”
Mr. Ray and his brother were arrested at 3:30 p.m. near their home in the 5900 block of Arlington Avenue in Los Angeles, according to jail records.
“Both suspects confessed to their involvement in the two crimes,” Sgt. Tomicic said.
Chino police were called to the Ulta Store at 4041 Grand Ave. in the Chino Spectrum shopping center where Walmart is located, around 8 p.m. on a report that three people walked into the store, grabbed several bottles of high-end perfume in front of stunned customers and walked out.
“A witness used his cell phone camera to capture images of the suspects and the store’s video surveillance was also obtained,” Sgt. Tomicic said.
He added Chino police detectives are working to identify the third suspect and with other police agencies to learn if the trio have committed similar-type burglaries in other cities.
Anyone with information can call Sgt. Tomicic at 334-3115.
