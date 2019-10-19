A grocery store called “Grocery Outlet Bargain Market” will take over the Big Lots store in the Chino Hills Shopping Center on the northwest corner of Chino Hills Parkway and Pipeline Avenue.
The announcement was made during the Chino Hills Planning Commission meeting on Tuesday by representatives of the city’s commercial broker, Jones Lang LaSalle Brokerage (JLL), who provided a retail update.
Big Lots is slated to close in January 2020, said community development director Joann Lombardo.
Employees working at the store Wednesday morning said they were unaware of the impending closure.
Fitness 19 will locate in the space occupied by Line Drive and the former Shamrocks in the same center.
Erik Westedt and Blake Kaplan of JLL said the shopping center is challenging to redevelop because there are multiple owners, but they believe they reached a milestone in moving the center forward to an “exciting, bright future.”
Costco gas
Mr. Westedt said the Costco Gas Station will relocate to the former Sport Chalet site at the Crossroads Marketplace on Peyton Drive at the 71 Freeway. Attempts had been made to relocate the 22-year-old gas station to the southwestern portion of the parking lot of Lowe’s, but store management opposed the move as being too close to its main entrance.
Traffic backup is an everyday occurrence at the gas station where the Peyton entrance at Beverly Glen Drive is the main road to the shopping center.
After the gas station is demolished, the goal is to return it to parking, Ms. Lombardo said.
New paint
Ms. Lombardo said Crossroads management team is looking for a more contemporary color scheme.
The deep orange and yellow hues are being painted over with new, modern colors.
A damaged slope and water line problem at the rear of the property that restricted truck deliveries to the businesses is being resolved, she said.
Permits will soon be pulled to relocate the waterlines so testing can be done to make sure the ground stays stable, Ms. Lombardo said.
Another challenge is that the shopping center is owned by a bank and an entity in Florida whose goal is to lease it out at the highest rent to turn it around, which they have every right to do, Ms. Lombardo said. “We have had multiple conversations with them,” she said. “JLL is trying to find uses that are beneficial to the community.”
Planning commissioner Mike Stover said it seems like the city is getting a lot of gyms that don’t provide a whole lot of sales tax. “Costco doesn’t need a gym to bring in business,” he said. “Costco is a destination that drives business to the center.”
Mr. Westedt said it’s difficult to find tax-generating tenants because stores are heavily focused on online sales.
Soquel hub
The intersection of Soquel Canyon Parkway and Pomona Rincon Road is attracting a lot of food users, creating a “second hub” in the city, Mr. Westedt said.
“We had a lot of users who weren’t interested in the past but they’re now showing interest because of the success of retailers,” he said.
Mr. Westedt said a lease has been executed with Septembers Taproom and Eatery that will locate to the Santa Barbara at Chino Hills in the spring of 2020.
He said other eateries considering Chino Hills are Café Rio Mexican Grill, Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers and Blaze Pizza.
