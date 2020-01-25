Volunteers and staff from local community organizations and churches that assist the homeless are invited to attend Great Expectations Symposium, a faith-based homeless summit, to be held 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 30 in the Obershaw Dining Room at Cal State San Bernardino, 5500 University Parkway.
The conference will include faith-based organizations and public sector officials who will discuss programs and resources to help prevent and end homelessness.
The free event will include panel discussions as well as breakout sessions.
Lunch will be provided.
The conference will be hosted by the County of San Bernardino, in conjunction with the Sheriff’s Department.
Reservations are required at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/great-expectations-pastor-symposium-tickets -86715557567.
Registration is limited to two individuals per organization.
