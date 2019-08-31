Handball games, a Mass, meals, music, drum corps and dancing will be featured this weekend at the Chino Basque Club’s 51st annual Picnic celebration today (Aug. 31) through Monday, Sept. 2.
The weekend of events celebrate Basque heritage and are open to the public.
Festivities kick off with the North American Basque Organizations (NABO) Pilota Finals at 1:30 p.m. today at a private handball court at 7262 Bickmore Ave., Chino. Pilota games featuring French players will be held at 5 p.m. at the same location.
Basque pilota, which dates back to the 13th century, is the name for a variety of court sports played with a ball using one’s hand, a racket, a wooden bat or a basket, against a wall.
Events on Sunday, Sept. 1 will be held at the Chino Fairgrounds, northeast corner of Central and Edison avenues.
A Basque Mass and Besta Berri will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Besta Berri is a celebration of the “Body of Christ,” dating back to 1264.
A lamb or chicken lunch will be served at noon. Cost is $20.
Basque dance groups and Klika (drum and bugle corps) will perform at 3 p.m.
A lamb or chicken dinner will be available at 6 p.m. Cost is $20.
Dancing for all will be held at 8 p.m. to the music of Benat & Jean from the Basque Country, which is located in the western Pyrenees Mountains, straddling the border between France and Spain.
A raffle drawing for the grand prize of $1,000 will be held at 9 p.m.
On Monday, breakfast will be served 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at Centro Basco restaurant, 13432 Central Ave. Cost is $20 and includes wine.
Pilota games featuring French players will be held at 11 a.m. at the handball court outside the restaurant.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.