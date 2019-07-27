Chino Police Chief Karen Comstock

Chino Police Chief Karen Comstock

Chino Police Chief Karen Comstock is all smiles as she says goodbye to officers during her retirement "Walk of Honor" Thursday morning, concluding her 34-year career in law enforcement. Several hundred people, including former Chino police chiefs, attended a 75-minute ceremony at the Chino Police Department headquarters in Chief Comstock's honor. Newly-selected Chino Police Chief Wes Simmons was sworn in during a private ceremony Thursday. His public ceremonial swearing in will be 3:15 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 1 at police headquarters, 5450 Guardian Way.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.