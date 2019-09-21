A 31-year-old woman died last Saturday night after she was struck by a car while in the crosswalk on Eucalyptus Avenue and Galloping Hills Road, west of Chino Hills Community Park, in Chino Hills.
Two children, a 9-year-old boy and an 8-year-old girl, were also in the crosswalk, but were not struck, said Chino Hills Police Cpl. Nick Seybert.
Juan Liu of China was treated by Chino Valley Fire District paramedics with major injuries before she was taken to Pomona Valley Hospital Medical Center in Pomona. She died a short time later.
“The children were several feet behind the victim when she was struck,” Cpl. Seybert said. “They witnessed the collision and are obviously traumatized. The woman and children were out for an evening walk that night.”
He added the children are not related to Ms. Liu but are children of her roommates in a home they live in nearby.
Cpl. Seybert said investigators are trying to determine why Ms. Liu was in the United States since she and her family live in China.
“We are in the process of talking to her family. Her father is making the trip here,” he added.
Chino Hills Police were called at 8:45 p.m. on a report of a car striking a pedestrian, finding the woman lying in the street.
She had been struck by a 2012 Hyundai that was driven by a 24-year-old woman from Chino Hills.
The driver, who has not been identified because the collision remains under investigation, has not been arrested, Cpl. Seybert said. She remained at the scene and has been cooperative with investigators.
Neither drugs nor alcohol appear to be a factor in the collision.
The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department’s Major Accident Investigation team is doing the investigation.
Anyone with information on the collision can call Cpl. Seybert at 364-2026.
