The city of Chino will offer a Winter Camp for children who are on winter break from school this coming week and next.
The camp will be held 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, Dec. 23 to Jan. 3 at Monte Vista Park, 13196 Monte Vista Ave., Chino.
Weekly cost for Chino residents is $92 for the first child in a family, $85 for the second child, and $78 for the third child. Weekly cost for non-residents is $102 for the first child, $95 for the second child and $88 for the third child.
Daily cost is $27 for Chino residents or $37 for non-residents.
Space is limited and early registration is encouraged.
Information and registration: 334-3258.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.