Chino Valley Fire board members unanimously approved $2.9 million for the purchase of four fire engines to replace current front line engines that will be placed in reserve status.
Four current reserve status engines, three of which were built in 1997 and 1998, will become surplus engines once the new engines are delivered in early 2021.
The purchase of the new engines are being tagged on a Los Angeles County bid award through South Coast of Ontario and will save three percent by ordering them before Jan. 1 because of a price increase expected on that date.
“The purchase of Type 1 Engines would allow the district to surplus aging reserve engines and reduce overall maintenance costs,” according to a fire district staff report. “The reserve fleet could then surplus engines that have exceeded their service life.”
Board members had the option to buy two engines, but opted for four because a mulitple-engine discount that equaled an estimated $70,000.
