Disintegrating waterline connections found in south Butterfield Ranch will be added to a massive clamp replacement project in the Village Oaks community.
The city of Chino Hills has already spent more than $1 million replacing corroded cast-iron clamps in Village Oaks in the first phase of the project and will spend another $1.5 million for phase two.
The project is known as the “saddle replacement” project where saddles refer to the clamps that fasten water service connectors from residential lines to the main waterline in the street.
Workers have identified 205 corroded service saddles in an area of Butterfield Ranch referred to as “Overland Heights,” bounded by Butterfield Ranch Road to the north, Mystic Canyon Drive to the south, Shady View Drive to the east, and Via La Cresta to the west.
Public works director Nadeem Majaj recently told the council that the cast-iron service saddles, installed before the city incorporated in 1991, are reactive to the corrosive soils found in Chino Hills and are disintegrating.
In addition to the replacements in Butterfield, 106 service saddles will be replaced in Village Oaks on the following streets: Crape Myrtle Circle, Pear Street, Pepper Street, and Tall Oak Drive between Valle Vista Drive and Crape Myrtle.
Temporary water service disruptions will take place during the replacement project. The public works department will provide door hanger notices at least 48 hours prior to the shutdown.
The city held a pre-bid meeting July 30 at city hall and the bids will be opened Aug. 8.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.