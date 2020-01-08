Chino police seized a large number of marijuana plants and arrested two Orange County men Monday night in the 13800 block of Magnolia Avenue in Chino.
Jan Repjak, 27, of Costa Mesa and Christian Kotyluk, 21, of Huntington Beach were arrested at 9 p.m. and booked into the West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga on suspicion of cultivation of marijuana.
Both men were released with a citation at 5:36 a.m. Tuesday, according to jail records.
Police were called at 7:50 p.m. on a burglary alarm at the Magnolia Avenue home and saw an open garage door and a rental box truck backed into the driveway, Chino Police Sgt. Nancy Franklin said.
“Officers contacted subjects inside the location and located a sophisticated marijuana cultivation operation,” Sgt. Franklin said.
The plants were seized.
A court date for the two suspects has not yet been scheduled.
Anyone with information can call Chino Police at 628-1234.
