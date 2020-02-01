The city of Chino is inviting residents, business owners and other interested community members to give their input for a future Parks and Facilities Master Plan during two community workshops in early February.
The first will be 6 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 11 at the Chino Senior Center, 13170 Central Ave. (north of D Street).
The second is set for 6:30 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 12 at the Chaffey College Chino Community Center, 5890 College Park Ave.
The Parks and Facilities Master Plan, as envisioned, will provide a framework for the long-term use and development of parks and recreation facilities, according to city staff members. It will look at existing parks, recreational facilities, programs and services, and determine the current and future level of services for the community based on public input. The plan will also prioritize the needs and desires of the community for adding, upgrading and improving parks, recreational facilities, amenities, programs and services.
In addition to the community workshops, a needs assessment survey will be conducted.
“Input from our residents is crucial in helping us create a comprehensive master plan that includes the most desired services for our community,” said Linda Reich, director of community services. “Once we know what services and amenities our community values, we can begin making strides in that direction.”
The city has retained the services of Pros Consulting, Inc., a nationally known consulting firm, to assist in the process.
Information on the Master Place and its process: 334-3256.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.