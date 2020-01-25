“Gung Xi Fa Chai” or Happy New Year is being heard all over the world to usher in the Year of the Rat for the Chinese New Year, said Pastor Paul Cho of the Chino Valley Chinese Adventist Church, and he wants to share the tradition with the community.
Pastor Cho invites residents to share food, Chinese folk dancing, a Lion dance, martial arts demonstration and entertainment at 5:30 p.m. today (Jan. 25) at 4136 Riverside Drive, east of Pipeline Avenue in Chino.
He said church members will wear Chinese jackets or dresses and wish everyone “ang pow” which means good luck and blessings.
He said the Lunar New Year is also celebrated by the Vietnamese and Korean communities in traditions handed down from generation to generation through folklore stories.
“One thing in common is that we celebrate with joy and wish each other good health, peace and prosperity,” he said.
Information: Pastor Cho (626) 217-5782.
