While the number of fireworks-related citations was down by more than 50 percent, the number of pounds of illegal fireworks seized by law enforcement officers this year set a new record.
Prior to July 4, officers in Chino and Chino Hills confiscated 3,360 pounds of illegal fireworks and added another 130 pounds on the holiday, breaking the record of 2,210 pounds seized last year.
The seized fireworks will be sent to the Ontario Fire Department for proper disposal, fire officials said.
Officers in Chino issued 40 citations on July 4 for possessing or using illegal fireworks, down from the 95 written in 2018.
Offenders face a $1,000 fine.
In Chino Hills, two citations were written, and a third citation is pending. There were three citations issued a year ago. In 2015, 2016 and 2017, no citations had been written in Chino Hills where all fireworks are illegal.
Chino Valley Fire District firefighters responded to 10 fireworks-related fires on July 4, all in the city of Chino.
Vegetation fires were reported at 6741 Angelina Court, 13378 Noble Place and 6197 Eucalyptus Ave., according to fire district spokeswoman Massiel Ladron De Guevara.
She said trash container fires were reported at 5958 Notre Dame Ave., 8438 Weather Wood St., Central Avenue and College Park Avenue and Webster and Franklin courts.
A fence caught fire at 13254 Breton Ave., and a fire took place in the front yard of a home at 4986 F St., Mrs. De Guevara said.
She added there were no fireworks-related injuries reported.
In 2018, there were three injures related to fireworks.
Chino police said they responded to 25 percent less calls regarding fireworks than in 2018.
That year, there were 272 fireworks-related calls to dispatch.
There were 36 fireworks-related calls in Chino Hills, according to Capt. John Walker.
