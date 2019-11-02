A man's body was found deceased Thursday afternoon near Oak Way Lane and Carbon Canyon Road.
The cause of the man's death remains under investigation. Chino Hills police and Chino Valley Fire District paramedics were called at 1:52 p.m. on a report of a body in the creek near the former Party House Liquor store. The San Bernardino County Coroner's office respnded to the scene. Anyone with information can call Chino HIlls Police at 364-2000.
