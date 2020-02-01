Several students from the Chino Valley school district will perform with the San Bernardino County Basin Honor Bands in a concert at 7 p.m. today (Feb. 1) at the University of Redlands Memorial Chapel, 1200 E Colton Ave, Redlands.
Admission is free and the concert is open to the public.
The San Bernardino County Basin Honor bands are comprised of elementary, middle and high school students, all recommended by their music teachers. Middle school and high school students must also audition for a place in the honor bands.
The honor bands are sponsored by the San Bernardino County Music Educators Association (SBCMEA), in partnership with the San Bernardino County Superintendent of Schools.
Don Lugo High students Shawnee Herrera (flute) and Trevor Rouse (bassoon) are in the band. Shawnee was also selected for the 2020 Tournament of Roses Honor Band and marched in the Rose Parade Jan. 1.
The middle school honor band includes 12 students from Townsend Junior High in Chino Hills: Ale Flores (alto saxophone), Anson Ng (bass clarinet), Tiffany Kwon (bassoon), Dennis Zhang (clarinet), Caleb Kim (oboe), Aidan Kelly (trombone), Julian Kung and Isabella Carr (trumpet); Isabella Sanchez, Katelyn Bergman, Jayden Ohira and Austin Sells (flute).
Sophia Munoz of Woodcrest Junior High in Ontario will play the flute.
The elementary honor band includes Naomi Chen (1st flute), Kaylee Tu (1st clarinet) and Patrick Tang (2nd alto sax), all of Country Springs Elementary in Chino Hills. Jerry Liu (2nd alto sax) of Chaparral Elementary School in Chino Hills will also play, according to Lysander McKown, the SBCMEA Basin Elementary representative.
University of Redlands Music Professor Eddie Smith will be the conductor.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.