A Chino Hills resident said she was bit by a pit bull after an altercation in front of her home on Saturday, Oct. 12 while she was watering her lawn.
The resident, who asked not to be identified, said the dog was being walked by its owner on a leash when an argument erupted over the dog allegedly walking on her property.
She said the neighbor has been harassing her family for two years.
During the altercation, he threw a doggie bag in her direction and she sprayed him and the dog with a garden hose, the resident said.
The dog bit her in the leg, which required stitches, and she fell to the ground, breaking her arm in two places, she said.
She was taken to Pomona Valley Hospital where she was treated.
The Chino Hills Police Department and the Chino Valley Fire District responded to the 9-1-1 call.
Lt. Pat O’Brien of the police department said the dog was taken to the Inland Valley Humane Society where it was quarantined.
He said the police made sure everyone was safe at the scene and that the Humane Society was able to do its job.
“We documented the incident and interviewed everyone involved,” the lieutenant said.
The fire department treated the resident’s wounds at the scene and transported her to the hospital, said spokesperson Massiel Ladron De Guevara.
Jim Edward, operations manager for the Inland Valley Humane Society, said the incident is being investigated. He would not elaborate further.
Chino Hills city manager Ben Montgomery said the Humane Society, as the city’s animal control enforcement agency, is authorized to enforce all animal control laws in the city code.
The resident said she will press charges against the pet owner.
