A man suspected of ramming his truck into the back of a Chino restaurant after he was involved in a fight was arrested Tuesday afternoon in Whittier, according to the Chino Police Department.
Hector Al Gutierrez, 32, of Montclair, was booked on $1 million bail at the West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga on suspicion of attempted murder and vandalism.
Chino police were called at 2:32 a.m. Monday to Ray and Sandy’s Hideaway at 12438 Central Ave., just north of the 60 Freeway, on a report of a hit-and-run collision, Sgt. Nancy Franklin said.
“After reviewing surveillance footage, it was determined an assault between two male subjects took place after closing hours,” the sergeant said. “The suspect knocked the victim unconscious during the fight and continually hit him while unconscious.”
Moments later, the suspect used his pickup truck to intentionally back into the door of the restaurant when he tried to flee, Sgt. Franklin added.
Police tracked the man Tuesday to the 7200 block of Painter Avenue in Whittier. Mr. Gutierrez was arrested without incident at 5:10 p.m., Sgt. Franklin said.
Anyone with information can call Chino Police Department at 628-1234.
