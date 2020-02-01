Ayala High students (from left) Katie Byers, Zak Zuhlke, Robbie Travers and Jake Zuhlke of Z Squared Robotics team won awards for Tournament Champion and Excellence at a Jan. 25 VEX robotics competition held at Don Lugo High in Chino with their “Bluebot” robot. Previous team wins this season include six Tournament Champion Awards and one Excellence Award, the highest overall award given for matches, engineering notebook, programming skills and judges interview. The team will compete Feb. 15 at the Google Signature Competition, held at the company’s headquarters in Mountain View. Winners will be automatically entered into the 2020 VEX Robotics World Championship, April 22-25 in Louisville, Kentucky.
