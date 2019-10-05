Chino Hills Mayor Cynthia Moran will hold a fundraising reception for her 2020 election bid for Chino Hills City Council, 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 10 at Los Serranos Country Club, 15656 Yorba Ave., Chino Hills.
Cost is $45 per person and includes appetizers and a no-host bar.
Mayor Moran will run for the first time in her new district, which is District 5, generally south of Soquel Canyon Parkway with the exception of Pebble Beach Lane and Augusta Drive which are in her district, and west of Butterfield Ranch Road until Pine Avenue where it includes neighborhoods east of Butterfield Ranch Road.
Information on the fundraiser: 519-2580.
