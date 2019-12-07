A Thanksgiving essay of another student was listed under Audrey Layaye’s name in the Nov. 28 edition of the Champion. Audrey is a fifth-grader in Mrs. Davis’ class at Lyle S. Briggs Fundamental School in Chino. Here is her essay:
If I were in charge of Thanksgiving it would be the best one in my family generation! I would have crafts, lots of food (of course), and games, lastly, we would watch a Thanksgiving movie.
For Thanksgiving the first food item I will bring is my Grandma’s homemade pumpkin muffins. They are nice and fluffy and they melt in your mouth. I’m going to need some help of course since I’m only ten. Another food item I would bring is my Grandpa’s prime rib. It is so meaty and delicious we just have to have it. With that you have to have barbeque sauce. Lastly, I would bring my Aunt’s apple pie it is the absolute best food item at Thanksgiving! It’s sweet enough and melts in your mouth. The meaning behind my Grandma’s pumpkin muffins is she puts a lot of hard work into them and I always have thanks for what she does for me. The next meaning behind my Grandpa’s prime rib is every Friday my brother has late start and he makes sure we are on time, and he wakes up earlier than usual to take us, I very much appreciate that. Lastly the meaning behind my Aunt’s apple pie is she tries to see us as much as possible even though we live far away and I love to see her. I’m so glad I’m able to see her as much as I do.
For Thanksgiving the first activity I would have will be pin the snood (headgear) on the turkey. This will be a very fun game which everyone will enjoy, but the first rule is you have to be blindfolded! This is important to me because whenever I was younger I always wanted to play a “pin the _______ on the ________.” Another activity I will do is crafts such as painting a ceramic turkey. Everyone will be able to be creative. This is important to me because growing up I’m always able to be myself and be creative and I think everyone should be able to as well. The last thing we will do is we can watch a movie together as a family. This is important to me because I think we should be able to relax and just be together.
I can’t wait for this Thanksgiving! I love being with my family and Thanksgiving is a great time for that. So make sure you give thanks and be with your family, DON’T play video games all day!! Happy Thanksgiving!
