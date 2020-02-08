The Chino Hills Police Department will host crime prevention meetings for Neighborhood Watch groups, 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 12 and Thursday, Feb. 13 at the Chino Hills Community Center, 14250 Peyton Drive.
Police suggest that residents who live north of Chino Hills Parkway attend the Feb. 12 meeting and residents who live south of Chino Hills Parkway attend the Feb. 13 meeting.
Participants will learn observation skills and how to make their homes and vehicles less vulnerable to theft and break-ins.
Sheriff Service Specialist Dulce Stone said watch groups are formed by neighbors who want to get to know one another and keep an eye out for each other’s safety.
They work together, and in conjunction with law enforcement, to reduce crime and improve their quality of life.
Translation services will be provided for Mandarin speakers.
To attend: email CH- CrimePrevention@sbcsd.org or call 364-2038.
