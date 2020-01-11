Chino Valley Unified School District students are making academic progress, based on a state academic indicator presented at the Dec. 12 school board meeting, district officials said.
The report followed last month’s release of the 2019 state test scores.
A total of 14,235 Chino Valley district students in grades three through 8 and grade 11 took the Smarter Balanced Assessments last spring.
Test scores are averaged on the annual report to create an overall rating of school districts and individual schools.
As in previous years, Chino Valley scored higher than both the state and San Bernardino County averages.
Superintendent Norm Enfield said it wasn’t an accident that scores for third through seventh grade students continue to increase in year to year test comparisons.
“It’s because we have a dedicated group of teachers in our district along with support staff who support them every day,” he said at the Dec. 12 meeting.
For the second year, the state used color coding to indicate changes in test performance from year to year.
Red indicates the lowest performance level, orange is the second lowest, followed by yellow.
Green is the standard (goal) and blue is the highest performance level.
Performance levels are calculated based on how much a district or school improved (or did not improve) from the prior year, said Christine McGrew, spokeswoman for the San Bernardino County Superintendent of Schools office.
Math scores in the Chino Valley school district increased four points this year, which bumped its color from orange to green on the “California Dashboard,” the state’s test reporting website.
Here is other information found on the report at cas chooldashboard.org.
State of California – English (green) 3 points below standard, increased 3.1 points; math (orange) 33.5 points below standard, maintained at 2.9 points.
Chino Valley Unified School District – English (green) 16 points above standard, maintained at 1.3 points; math (green) 11.2 points below standard, increased 4 points.
Alicia Cortez Elementary – English (yellow) 13.8 points below standard, declined 6.6 points; math (orange) 33.6 points below standard, increased 3.8 points.
Ana Borba Fundamental (Elementary) – English (yellow) 26.9 points below standard, declined 3.6 points; math (orange) 34.2 points below standard, declined 3 points.
Butterfield Ranch Elementary – English (green) 21.5 points above standard, maintained 2.6 points; math (green) 21.5 points above standard, maintained at 2.6 points.
Cal Aero Preserve Academy – English (green) 18.9 points above standard, declined 7.1 points; math (green) 3.7 points above standard, declined 4.7 points.
Chaparral Elementary – English (green) 22.8 points above standard, declined 12.7 points; math (yellow) 7.1 points below standard, declined 8.4 points.
County Springs Elementary – English (blue) 77.3 points above standard, maintained at -0.2 point; math (blue) 51.2 points above standard, maintained -2.5 points.
Doris Dickson Elementary – English (orange) 40.7 points below standard, maintained at -0.8 point; math (yellow) 51.6 points below standard, increased 9.6 points.
E.J. Marshall Elementary – English (yellow) 14.6 points below standard, increased 18.1 points; math (yellow) 42.6 points below standard, increased 15.4 points.
Eagle Canyon Elementary – English (green) 36.4 points above standard, declined 8.2 points; math, (green) 25.2 points above standard, increased 7.6 points.
Edwin Rhodes – English (blue), 51.6 points above standard, increased 8.2 points; math (blue), 38.8 points above standard, maintained 1.3 points.
Gerald F. Litel Elementary – English (green) 35.4 points above standard, maintained at -2.3 points; Math (green) 22.4 points above standard, maintained at -0.8 point.
Glenmeade Elementary – English (yellow) .6 points below standard, declined 3.2 points; math (yellow) 25.7 points below standard, increased 3.5 points.
Hidden Trails Elementary – English (blue) 52.9 points above standard, maintained at -2.6 points; math (blue) 46.3 points above standard, increased 10.2 points.
Howard Cattle Elementary – English, (yellow) 6.2 points below standard, increased 7.3 points; math (yellow) 25.6 points below standard, increased 9.3 points.
Levi Dickey Elementary – English (orange) 31.4 points below standard, declined 9.3 points; math (orange) 48.2 points below standard, maintained at 2.7 points.
Liberty Elementary – English (yellow) 3.3 points above standard, declined 14.6 points; math, 5.7 points below standard, maintained at 1.8 points.
Lyle S. Briggs K-8 Fundamental – English (yellow) .1 point below standard, maintained at .5 point; math (orange) 33.5 points below standard, declined 6.5 points.
Rolling Ridge Elementary – English (green) 58.6 points above standard, declined 12.4 points; math (blue) 39.3 points above standard, maintained at -2.3 points.
Wickman Elementary – English (green) 56.9 points above standard, declined 5.9 points; math (blue) 50.2 points above standard, increased 7.4 points.
Newman Elementary – English (yellow) 21.8 points below standard, increased 17.1 points; math (yellow) 48.6 points below standard, increased 12 points.
Walnut Avenue Elementary ---– English (yellow) 28.2 points below standard, increased 14.1 points; math (yellow) 52.2 points below standard, increased 12.8 points.
Canyon Hills Junior High – English (blue) 48.3 points above standard, maintained 2.7 points; math (green) 20.7 points above standard, maintained 1.3 points.
Magnolia Junior High – English (yellow) 29.2 points below standard, increased 5.1 points; math (yellow) 69.2 points below standard, increased 10.4 points.
Ramona Junior High – English (yellow) 14.8 points below standard, increased 19.1 points; math (yellow) 83.7 points below standard, increased 24.4 points.
Robert O. Townsend Junior High – English (green) 38.8 points above standard, increased 13.9 points; math (blue) 36.4 points above standard, increased 10.1 points.
Woodcrest Junior High – English (green) 4.4 points below standard, increased 11.2 points; math (yellow) 39.8 points below standard, increased 4.7 points.
Boys Republic High (school for troubled youth) – less than 11 students tested, no report provided.
Buena Vista Continuation High – English (yellow) 105.1 points below standard, declined 6.1 points; math (red) 198.1 points below standard, declined 13 points.
Chino High – English (yellow) 8.3 points below standard, increased 21.1 points; math (yellow) 82.1 points below standard, increased 18 points.
Chino Hills High – English (green) 38.1 points above standard, increased 8.1 points; math (green) 3.8 points below standard, increased 17.4 points.
Chino Valley Learning Academy (for expelled and suspended students) – 12 students tested, results not reported.
Don Lugo High – English (orange) 3 points below standard, declined 3.7 points; math (orange) 99.3 points below standard, declined 17 points.
Ruben S. Ayala High – English (green) 34.5 points above standard, declined 34 points; math (yellow) 9.9 points below standard, declined 14.1 points.
Allegiance STEAM Academy Thrive TK-8 Charter School – English (no performance color given) 31 points above standard; math (no performance color given) 1.7 points above standard.
Allegiance did not have colors assigned to its academic performance because the school has only been open for a year, and two years of test data are needed to determine a school’s performance colors, said Sebastian Cognetta, chief executive officer for the school.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.