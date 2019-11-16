As the City of Chino’s Veterans Day ceremony ended Monday morning, emcee Chino Police Chief Wes Simmons told the dozens of veterans in the audience, “my prayer is that each of us will strive to live a life worthy of your sacrifice.”
The hour-long ceremony, believed to be the first in recent history for Chino, was held at the Chino Community Building, the same location where the city and American Legion Post 299 hold their annual Memorial Day ceremony in May.
Full program
The community was widely represented at the event that had more than 200 in attendance, including local dignitaries.
Members of the Chino Valley Young Marines youth group raised the American flag, and Andreia Sales, a student at Don Lugo High in Chino, sang the “Star-Spangled Banner” and “God Bless America.” The songs were interpreted in American Sign Language by sisters Ashly and Alyssa Farrell of Girl Scout Troop 10154.
Tommy Baker of Cub Scout Pack 201 led the Pledge of Allegiance and Joshiah Neyra Vergara of Boy Scout Troop 201 read the poem “Veterans Day.”
Family members of Chino veterans or active military personnel posted the flags of the five military branches in Liberty Courtyard, an area of the Chino Community Building complex that honors veterans and those in the military.
Chino Mayor Eunice Ulloa spoke of the city’s program that honors military personnel with banners flown along city streets. She said 383 service members have been recognized since the program began in late 2007.
Guest speaker was Lt. Colonel Trevor J. Laribee of March Air Force Reserve Base in Riverside.
Chuck Pope, who retired recently as a teacher from Don Lugo High, spoke on the school’s “We Remember” oral history program that has students interviewing and writing the histories of veterans and active personnel.
Mr. Pope founded the program, along with teacher Tara Ragsdale. He encouraged all veterans in attendance to participate in the next event, which will be held April 15 in the school gym.
Following the ceremony, the Old Schoolhouse Museum across the street, was opened for tours.
Among the displays was the Marine Corps uniform and military photo of the late State Senator Ruben S. Ayala who grew up in Chino and was a longtime resident, military memorabilia and a PowerPoint featuring photos of Chino veterans.
Checking out the exhibits were Lloyd Gresham of Chino and Lee Kakuk of Chino Hills, who both served in the Air Force, and Billy Smith of Chino whose son Jacob is currently serving in the Navy aboard the supercarrier USS Carl Vinson in the Washington state area.
Chino American Legion Post 299 hosted an open house after the ceremony, to thank service members and their families for their service and sacrifice to the nation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.