Chino residents will see a big change in their water bills beginning with this month’s usage as tiered rates approved by the city council in June 2018 finally begin.
Under Chino water utility’s traditional rate structure, water rates were set according to a single commodity rate, regardless of the volume used, the city said.
New system
Under the new tiered structure, each customer is given an individualized budget for indoor and outdoor water use, based on the number of residents in a home, the amount of irrigated landscape, weather and other factors.
Water use indoors is covered by the lowest rate tier, followed by efficient outdoor use; anything over budget is considered inefficient and is covered under the third, highest-priced tier. Customers who stay within their budget may see a decrease in their monthly water bill, city officials said.
Chino water utility’s new water budget-based rates will include allowances for larger households and for weather, so greater outdoor irrigation is included in the budget during the summer, the city said.
Customer variance requests will be reviewed and considered by the city. Revised budgets may be approved based on the number of people in a household, larger landscaping areas, increased needs for large animals, childcare or for medical requirements.
Tiers explained
The first tier, for indoor water usage is based on 55 gallons of water per day per person and averaging four persons in a household.
The average household will see a lower water bill in the first year of the new rate structure if they stay within their allowable limit because the rate has been decreased, city officials said in 2018 when the new rates were approved.
The second tier, which is a 16 cent per hundred cubic feet of water increase, is for outdoor use and is based on the amount of actual irrigated area.
The third tier is for water use beyond the first two tiers and is the highest increase. Customers falling into this tier will pay 96 cents more per hundred cubic feet of water than they are now.
When the tiered system was approved in June 2018, the city had said residents would receive a “shadow bill” for three months prior to the implementation of the new rates, so residents could see how their current water usage would change under the new system.
Deputy City Manager Vivian Castro said the water rate software was not capable of generating separate bills as the city had hoped.
How to compare bills
She said Chino water customers can access their previous bills through the city’s water utility site at https://www.onlinebiller.com/chino_city/. Customers will need to create an account and a login if they have not already done so, she said. Customers will then be able to run their water usage numbers through a water budget calculator to compare the new water budget rates with what they would have been charged under the flat rate system.
She also said customers will be charged the Tier 2 rate for any Tier 3 usage for the first two water bills under the new system.
“The city will charge the Tier 2 rate for Tier 3 usage for the first two months only to allow customers to make adjustments to their water usage prior to the implementation of the Tier 3 rate,” Mrs. Castro said. “This will provide customers additional time to make adjustments to their water usage prior to implementation of the Tier 3 rate.”
The initial phase of the new water rates was supposed to have begun in November 2018 and a 3 percent increase to all tiers was to have started July 1 of this year. Glitches in the new billing software delayed the new rate structure, city officials said in October 2018. Those problems were resolved in April, but a software expert had to be hired this summer to help set up and organize the water rate system, Mrs. Castro said this week.
Specific information about water budgets and the new tiered rates is available at http://www.chinorates.com.
Included in the information is an interactive water budget estimator and frequently asked questions.
