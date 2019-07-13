Five people were arrested June 29 on suspicion of selling methamphetamine and weapons charges after Chino Hills police went to a hotel just north of Chino Hills High on a report of suspicious circumstances.
April Cabrera, 30, of Apple Valley; Jeremy Pardue, 44, and Brandon Ruiz, 45, both of Fountain Valley; Jose Diaz, 45, of Westminster; and Noushig Charshafjian, 42, of Costa Mesa, were booked into the West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga, according to Chino Hills Police Detective Kyle Glozer.
The detective said Mr. Diaz is on Post Release Community Supervision probation for a previous drug sales conviction and had an active felony warrant for his arrest.
Deputies went to the TownePlace Suites by Marriott at 15881 Pomona Rincon Road around noon on a report of suspicious activity, finding Ms. Cabrera, Mr. Ruiz, Mr. Pardue and Mr. Diaz inside a hotel room.
“Deputies located items inside the room indicating it was being used for drug sales,” Detective Glozer said.
During the investigation, deputies served a search warrant on an adjacent room, finding the fifth suspect in possession of suspected stolen checks and credit cards, Detective Glozer said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.