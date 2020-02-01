A proposal to build a 13,714-square-foot family entertainment center at the Crossroads Marketplace shopping center at Peyton Drive and the 71 Freeway, in the area where BevMo and Sport Chalet were formerly located, will be discussed by the Chino Hills Planning Commission at 7 p.m. Tuesday in council chambers.
The applicant is proposing an indoor playground called “Kids Empire” that will be open seven days a week.
There will be a large area called “Fun House” for ages 4 to 12, and a toddler zone for younger children up to 4 years old, a 232-square-foot dance room, and table areas for families including places to hold birthday parties.
There will be no alcohol, arcade or video games.
Pre-packaged snacks and beverages will be sold.
