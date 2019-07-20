One road in Chino will re-open and another will begin reconstruction this week.
Bickmore Avenue west of Meadowhouse Avenue in the Preserve area of south Chino is expected to open this coming week after being closed for nearly five months because of a sinkhole that occurred following heavy rain on Feb. 14.
Developer KB Homes was responsible for the repairs, which included sewer and storm drain work and street repairs.
The project was delayed because of an unmarked communications line, continued water intrusion into the trench, a broken water main and rainstorms in May, said Chino Deputy City Manager Vivian Castro.
Bickmore is a major east-west roadway for residents of south Chino, as well as Eastvale residents.
The $3 million El Prado Road reconstruction project between Kimball and Central avenues in south Chino, is also expected to begin this week. Project completion is anticipated in approximately 90 days.
The project will involve going to the very bottom of the deteriorating roadway and building it back up. Full road closure is not expected, Ms. Castro said.
