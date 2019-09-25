Bystanders helped detain a suspected DUI driver who tried to flee from a multi-vehicle crash in the 14300 block of Pipeline Avenue in Chino Tuesday afternoon.
Samuel Quezada, 33, of Bloomington was booked into the West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga on charges of driving under the influence, hit and run and three outstanding arrest warrants, said Chino Police Sgt. Nancy Franklin.
Chino police officers were called to the crash at 2:42 p.m. and saw several people struggling to detain the driver suspected of causing the crash.
“The driver was detained without incident by officers,” Sgt. Franklin said. “He displayed obvious signs of impairment.”
Mr. Quesada was taken to Chino Valley Medical Center for an evaluation, the sergeant added.
She said an investigation into the crash showed Mr. Quezada was driving recklessly as he was driving southbound on Pipeline Avenue. The car he was driving crossed into the northbound traffic lanes, causing the crash.
“He was detained by bystanders as he attempted to flee the scene on foot,” Sgt. Franklin said.
Anyone with information can call Chino Police at 628-1234.
