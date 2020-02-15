Medical office rises
Champion photo by Marianne Napoles

A three-story 31,633-square-foot medical office building is going up at The Rincon retail center on the northeast corner of Soquel Canyon Parkway and Pomona Rincon Road near the new Wendy’s. The Rincon includes the Marriott Townplace Suite, 7 Leaves Café, Kiddie Academy, The Loop, and the soon-to-open Luchador Brewing Company. Holiday Inn Express is currently under building plan check review and anticipated to break ground in mid-2020. 

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.