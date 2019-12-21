The unveiling and dedication ceremony of a six-sided granite military monument funded by the Chino Hills 55+ Club will take place 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 18 at the northwest corner outside the Chino Hills Community Center, 14250 Peyton Drive.
Patrons who have purchased duplicate tribute bricks may pick them up the morning of the event.
The veterans group of the 55+ Club formed in 2015 with a mission to raise the money for the monument by holding fundraisers and selling bricks that will be installed at the base of the monument.
Many members of the veterans group served in the Vietnam War.
Five sides of the monument will bear emblems of the armed services branches and the sixth side will contain a flag and wording.
Information: chinohills.org/militaryservicemonu ment.
