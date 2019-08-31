A moment of silence and a balloon release took place prior to last Saturday’s Battle for the Bone football game between Ayala and Chino Hills high schools in honor of Chino Hills assistant football coach Phil Busch, who died Aug. 15 from a heart attack at his Chino Hills home. There was also a game-ending prayer by both teams.
Coach Busch coached at Ayala for 10 seasons and spent last season with Chino Hills High. This season, he was assigned as the Huskies’ offensive coordinator.
Ayala and Chino Hills high coaches and family members of Coach Busch went to the 50-yard line and released balloons that were in the colors of both schools. Both Ayala and Chino Hills high football players raised their helmets in honor of the coach during the release. For more on the Battle for the Bone game, see Page C1.
