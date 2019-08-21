One of two sisters killed Tuesday afternoon at their Ontario home allegedly by their mother was a Chino High freshman attending special education classes.
Amy Nguyen, 14, and her 4-month-old sister were found dead inside the garage of their home in the 500 block of E. Tam O’Shanter Street around 4:20 p.m. The house sits in the neighborhood east of Euclid Avenue and north of Riverside Drive.
“She was a sweet girl who seemed excited for high school but didn’t even get the chance to wear her new PE clothes and participate with friends,” said Heather Morales-Inglima, Amy’s physical education teacher at Chino High. “It’s very heartbreaking when we lose any part of the Cowboy family. I’m sad we didn’t get to know her more. This one will resonate with me forever.”
The girls’ mother, who has not been identified by Ontario Police, was found unresponsive and remains in that condition at an undisclosed hospital, Sgt. Bill Russell said at a press conference Wednesday morning in front of Ontario Police headquarters.
“The mother is the only one who acted in this case,” Sgt. Russell said. “There were two suicide notes found, one inside the house and another in a car. The notes were not identical but it had the same type of content, stating that she intended to kill the children and herself.”
Both children had visible injuries, but Sgt. Russell declined to discuss how the children were killed.
The children were found inside the garage by their father, who had returned home from work. He is not considered a suspect, the sergeant said.
“The father has been incredibly cooperative,” Sgt. Russell said.
He was not detained or arrested after coming to the police station to provide a statement Tuesday night, Sgt. Russell said.
“At this time, the mother of the children has not been able to provide a statement to police due to her current medical condition,” he added.
Sgt. Russell said the father was extremely distraught, having lost both of his children and his wife injured in the hospital. She was listed in stable condition, he added.
“He’s lost everything at this point. I’m sure he is dealing with a lot of stress and a lot of emotion,” Sgt. Russell said.
The father told investigators his wife has a history of depression.
Investigators worked throughout Tuesday night into Wednesday morning gathering evidence and trying to establish a motive in the deaths of the two children.
The San Bernardino County Coroner’s office will conduct autopsies to determine the cause of death.
Anyone with information can call Ontario Police at 986-6711 or Detective Jeff Wright at 408-1878.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.